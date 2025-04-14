Vivek Agnihotri Shares Glimpse from Edit Room Of The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter

New Delhi: Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for his bold and thought-provoking films—from The Kashmir Files to the upcoming The Delhi Files—has offered fans a sneak peek into the editing room of his latest project, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter.

The film, which is set to release in August this year, appears to tackle yet another intense and realistic subject. Agnihotri shared a photo from the edit room, which includes a shot of a newspaper with the headline: “RIOTS IN MURSHIDABAD!” Alongside the image, he reflected on how eerily the scene aligns with current events.

“#TheDelhiFiles: Bengal Chapter. Coming Soon.

This photo is from the edit room.

The scene was written a year ago and filmed last November.

I never imagined it would mirror reality so soon.

#TheDelhiFiles is set to uncover truths long buried—past, and present. GET READY.”

The Instagram post hints at the raw, real-world issues the film seeks to explore, promising another hard-hitting narrative from the director.

The Delhi Files : The Bengal Chapter will be directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi. The film, presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha productions.