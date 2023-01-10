topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE KASHMIR FILES

Vivek Agnihotri tweets 'The Kashmir Files' shortlisted for Oscars 2023

The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It shows the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community from the valley in the late 80s and early 90s. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 01:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Vivek Agnihotri tweets 'The Kashmir Files' shortlisted for Oscars 2023

New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his happiness on Twitter and made the big announcement of his widely acclaimed film 'The Kashmir Files' being shortlisted in the race to Oscars 2023. He tweeted, "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles has been shortlisted for #Oscars2023 in the first list of @TheAcademy. It’s one of the 5 films from India. I wish all of them very best. A great year for Indian cinema."

He further wrote: #PallaviJoshi #MithunChakraborty @DarshanKumaar @AnupamPKher are all shortlisted for best actor categories. It’s just the beginning. A long long road ahead. Pl bless them all. The Kashmir Files broke records at the box office by becoming the first post-pandemic Hindi movie to cross the 300-crore mark. Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri released in theatres on March 11, 2022.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

The Kashmir Files is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. 

Live Tv

The Kashmir FilesOscars 2023the kashmir files in oscarsVivek Ranjan AgnihotriKashmiri Pandit exodus

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case