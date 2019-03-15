Vivek Oberoi starrer 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic release date locked!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is currently busy working on an ambitious project. He will be seen playing the titular role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic directed by 'Mary Kom' fame filmmaker Omung Kumar.

The makers have now locked the release date. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details on Twitter. He wrote: “Release date finalised... #PMNarendraModi to release on 12 April 2019... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi.”

Release date finalised... #PMNarendraModi to release on 12 April 2019... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in the title role... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Sandip Ssingh, Anand Pandit and Suresh Oberoi. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

This is the first time that Vivek will be seen in a biopic.

The PM Modi biopic shooting is currently in full swing. The first look poster of the ambitious venture was first unveiled on January 7, 2019.

There is a lot of interest amongst the viewers to watch the life journey of the Prime Minister on 70mm screens. The movie stars actors like Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht, Rajendra Gupta, Zarina Wahab and several others.

