New Delhi: Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-awaited film, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, has taken a significant step forward as the shooting for the project officially wraps up. The film, which has already sparked considerable buzz across the nation, released its first unit on January 26, 2025, Republic Day. In the powerful clip, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty delivers a poignant recitation of the Indian Constitution with a burned tongue, set against the chilling emptiness of a deserted corridor. This thought-provoking video sets the tone for the film, which is expected to ignite crucial conversations about India's political, historical, and social landscape.

The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is poised to complete the trilogy following Agnihotri's previous works, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, continuing his exploration of India’s intricate history. As fans eagerly anticipate more news, the filmmaker took to social media to share a celebratory video of the film’s wrap-up, showing the entire crew in high spirits.

In his post, Agnihotri wrote:

“And... it’s a WRAP!

#TheDelhiFiles - Bengal Chapter.

Releasing Independence Day 2025.”

The film, which will be directed by Agnihotri and jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, is set to release worldwide on August 15, 2025, Independence Day. The movie is presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions. Fans can look forward to more updates as the release date approaches.