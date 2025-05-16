New Delhi: The much-anticipated folk thriller VVAN: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, is set to release in theatres on 15th May 2026. Marking their first on-screen collaboration, the film blends mystery and folklore in a gripping narrative.

Set deep in the mystical heartlands of Central India, VVAN takes audiences on a thrilling journey through untamed forests, ancient legends and hidden temples. Shot in real forest locations, the film promises a visually rich and immersive cinematic experience.

The makers of the upcoming folk thriller took to their Instagram handle to share the release date, along with a new poster featuring release date. The post is captioned as, "The forest has whispered. The force will be unleashed on 15th May 2026! Get ready for the big screen adventure!"

Take A Look At The Post:

Directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar and produced by Ekta Kapoor, VVAN is backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF). Together, they bring a unique blend of grand storytelling and emotionally grounded narratives.

Previously, the makers unveiled two striking posters featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, offering a first glimpse into their intriguing characters. With a captivating aesthetic and an air of mystery, the posters set the tone for what promises to be a gripping folk thriller. Rooted in Indian folklore, VVAN: Force of the Forrest dives into a world where myths come alive and the wilderness holds secrets waiting to be uncovered.

VVAN: Force of the Forrest is set to bring the foklore to life on the big screen on 15th May 2026.