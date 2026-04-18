‘Vyah karwado ji’ song from Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai out: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur bring wedding vibes

Mumbai: The first song for the upcoming rom-com 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' is finally out, just days after the makers shared the first glimpse of the film.



The stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, the film has already created excitement among fans.



Titled 'Vyah Karwado Ji', the song features Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur in a colourful and festive setup.

Packed with wedding vibes, dance, and celebration, the track brings full-on fun energy. Varun is seen in his stylish avatar, while Mrunal matches the mood with ease.



The song has been sung by Mika Singh and Asees Kaur. Its lyrics are written by Vayu, while the music is by White Noise Collectives. With its peppy beats and celebratory mood, the track could become a popular wedding number this season.



The film stars Varun Dhawan with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It marks Varun's return to the rom-com genre after his patriotic role in Border 2.



The movie also brings Varun together once again with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan. The film also reunites Varun with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, a duo known for delivering light-hearted entertainers over the years.



Earlier, the makers had released a fun teaser of the film. It opened with AI-generated toddlers talking about their parents, giving a playful hint about the love triangle in the story.



The teaser also used a refreshed version of 'Ishq Sona Hai', the hit song from David Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No. 1. The new version now serves as the title track of the upcoming film.



Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will release in theatres on June 12. The film was earlier planned for June 5 and before that April 10, before the final date was locked.