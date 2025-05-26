Wamiqa Gabbi Celebrates Bhool Chuk Maaf With Her Family And 'Punjabi Fraternity Friends'

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently hosted a special screening of Bhool Chuk Maaf in Chandigarh for her close family, childhood friends, and members of the Punjabi film fraternity and it turned out to be one of the most emotional nights of her journey so far.

Wamiqa took to social media to express her gratitude in the most heartfelt way:

“A small town girl with her big family, with bigger dreams, and the biggest support of her family and her town. My heart is full—actually, it’s overflowing. I’m beyond overwhelmed with the love of my family, friends, and my Punjabi fraternity friends. And Oh! The Love! The Love! The Love! The Love! Don’t wake me up from this dream please. Thank you GOD.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf is a fantasy romantic comedy film written and directed by Karan Sharma, and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, in association with Amazon MGM Studios in its Indian film debut. The film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in lead roles.