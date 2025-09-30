Wamiqa Gabbi’s Fierce G2 Look Unveiled As Adivi Sesh Shares 'Belated' Birthday Wish - SEE POSTER

New Delhi: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi turned 32 on September 29, and just a day later, her G2 co-star Adivi Sesh took to social media to celebrate the occasion in style. He revealed a new poster of Wamiqa from their upcoming film, Goodachari 2 (G2), showcasing her in a fierce, action-ready avatar.

Dressed in a sleek black leather jacket, Wamiqa is seen holding a gun with a determined expression, while her bruised face hints at the gritty, high-stakes nature of her role.

Along with the poster, Adivi Sesh penned a heartfelt message for his co-star. He wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day dear

@iWamiqaGabbi!! You’re a fantastic co-star and you’ve given so many layers of gravitas to your role. Happy Birthday to our Talented, Beautiful and Professional Lead Actress of #G2 #Goodachari2 (p.s. forgive me for the late wishes.)"

Take a look at his post:

(p.s. forgive me for the late wishes… pic.twitter.com/LZfXtTork6 — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) September 30, 2025

About G2

G2 serves as the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 spy thriller Goodachari, which introduced audiences to Adivi Sesh’s character, Agent Gopi. In this next chapter, the story expands into a global narrative, taking the franchise to new heights in terms of scale and ambition.

Alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Adivi Sesh, the film features a dynamic ensemble cast including Banita Sandhu, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini. Each actor plays a significant role in pushing the narrative forward, adding depth and variety to the story’s characters and conflicts.

A Milestone Production with a 2026 Release

Directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, G2 is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 1, 2026, giving fans a long runway of anticipation and hype.