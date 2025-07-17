'War 2' 30-Day Countdown Begins: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani Gear Up For Spy Showdown

New Delhi: With just 30 days to go for the biggest action spectacle of the year, Yash Raj Films has kicked off the final countdown to War 2—the highly anticipated next chapter in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani in lead roles and is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

To mark the one-month milestone, YRF unveiled a new poster featuring the power-packed trio of Hrithik, NTR, and Kiara. Shared across social media, the poster instantly set fans buzzing with excitement, accompanied by the caption: “The biggest showdown of the year loading… #30DaysToWar2.”

The film marks Hrithik Roshan’s return as Agent Kabir, continuing his character arc from the 2019 blockbuster War. Making his much-awaited Bollywood debut, Telugu superstar Jr NTR steps into the antagonist’s role as Indian agent Vikram, promising a fierce clash of titans. Kiara Advani joins the spy franchise as the female lead, turning heads with her glamorous appearance and setting the stage for a romantic subplot with Roshan’s character.

Also Read | From 'Without Her' To With Her,' Nick Jonas Shares Romantic Reel With Wife Priyanka Chopra - WATCH

The teaser, released earlier in May, offered a glimpse into the high-octane action that awaits audiences, featuring elaborate sword fights, nail-biting car chases, and gritty hand-to-hand combat. Fans have since been eagerly awaiting the release, which promises to raise the bar for action thrillers in Indian cinema.

War 2 is part of YRF’s expanding spy universe, which includes hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. With a star-studded cast and a visionary director at the helm, War 2 is poised to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year.

War 2 is set to hit theatres on August 14, 2025.