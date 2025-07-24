'War 2’ Becomes First Indian Film To Release In Dolby Cinema

Mumbai: The upcoming action film ‘War 2’ starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr is the first Indian film to be released at Dolby Cinema in India.

This marks a landmark moment in cinematic storytelling and audience experience in the country. In addition, the movie has planned its release in Hindi and in Telugu, at Dolby Cinema sites in North America, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and many other markets across the globe.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have teamed up to serve the new cinematic experience to the viewers. The film ushers in a new era in India’s filmmaking with the subtle details and ultra vivid colors of Dolby Vision and the lifelike and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, which bring creators’ vision to life by fully capturing their artistic imagination and pushing the boundaries of their art forward.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President- Distribution, Yash Raj Films, said, “YRF has always believed in pushing boundaries to deliver the most enriching cinematic experiences to its audiences. From embracing Dolby Audio in the 90s to pioneering Dolby Atmos in our blockbusters – and now, leading the way with Dolby Cinema, we remain committed to storytelling that doesn’t just entertain, but transports you into the story. With War 2, we’re excited to bring audiences into a new era of movie experience, one where every scene is more vivid in Dolby Vision, every sound more immersive with Dolby Atmos, and the theatrical experience more unforgettable than ever before at Dolby Cinema”.

Moviegoers in India can experience this high-octane action spectacle the way the filmmakers intended at India’s first Dolby Cinema opened earlier this month at City Pride Multiplexes, Kharadi, Pune. We look forward to opening more Dolby Cinema screens across India, including locations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Trichy, Kochi, and Ulikkal.

Michael Archer, Vice President of Worldwide Cinema Sales and Partner Management, Dolby Laboratories said, “Our collaboration with Yash Raj Films spans over decades with many milestones. We're proud to take that legacy forward with War 2 (Hindi & Telugu) that will be available at Dolby Cinema in India and internationally from August 14th. It is also the first Indian movie to debut at Dolby Cinema in India. Dolby Cinema delivers an unmatched moviegoing experience with stunning visuals in Dolby Vision and immersive sound of Dolby Atmos, all in an environment built to make audiences feel the full power of storytelling. This is a landmark moment not just for our collaboration, but for how cinema will now be experienced in India”.

In 2020, YRF became the first music label in India to offer a Dolby Atmos Music experience through a catalogue of hit music tracks under the album ‘Best of YRF’.

‘War 2’ is set to release in cinemas on August 14, 2025.