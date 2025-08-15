New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14 and faced tough competition from Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan starrer Coolie.

According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 52.50 crore nett (gross minus taxes). The Ayan Mukerji directorial is falling short of the collections of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

As per Sacnilk, War 2 has collected Rs 52.5 crore, which includes Rs 29 crore in Hindi, Rs 0.25 crore in Tamil, and Rs 23.25 crore in Telugu.

War 2 vs Other YRF Spy Universe Films

When compared to other YRF Spy Universe films, the collection of War 2 is modest. Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (2023) opened at Rs 44.5 crore. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan minted Rs 57 crore, with the Hindi share at Rs 55 crore.

War 2 has witnessed higher Telugu occupancy compared to its Hindi counterparts. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu footfall stood at 74.68% in morning shows, 67.66% in afternoon shows, 72.66% in evening shows, and 84.88% in night shows.

In comparison, the Hindi footfall registered 16.37% in morning shows, 23.67% in afternoon shows, and 29.03% in evening shows.

On the other hand, Coolie has earned Rs 65 crore, meaning War 2 falls short by approximately Rs 12.5 crore nett, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The numbers clearly show that Coolie is dominating early bookings, but War 2 is gaining momentum. With Rajinikanth’s mass appeal clashing against the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the August 14 showdown is shaping up to be one of the most exciting box office battles of the year.

About War 2

War 2 stars big names like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani. It also marks Jr NTR’s debut in Bollywood.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The action thriller is part of YRF’s Spy Universe. The film has received mixed reviews, which might have impacted its box office collections.