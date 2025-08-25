War 2 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Starrer Inches Towards Rs 225 Crore - But Does It Beat Rajinikanth’s Coolie?

New Delhi: While Rajinikanth’s mass-action film Coolie continues to dominate the box office, Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr’s high-octane spy thriller War 2 is also holding strong, closing in on the Rs. 225 crore milestone in India. Both films have emerged as major hits of the season, according to data from box office tracking platform Sacnilk.

Coolie Box Office Collection

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, added a significant Rs 11.02 crore nett on its second Sunday (Day 10), continuing its strong run. On Saturday, the film earned Rs 10.5 crore nett, a notable 79% jump from Friday’s collection of Rs 5.85 crore.

The film had already wrapped up its first week with Rs 229.65 crore nett in domestic earnings. With the second weekend boost, Coolie's total domestic box office collection now stands at an impressive Rs 257.08 crore nett.

War 2 Eyes Rs 225 Crore as It Maintains Momentum

On the other hand, War 2, the latest entry in the YRF Spy Universe, is steadily climbing the charts. Over its second weekend, the film garnered Rs 16.85 crore nett in India, bringing its 11-day total to Rs 221.15 crore nett.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. In War 2, Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent battling global threats.

The film also marks the entry of Telugu superstar NTR Jr into the YRF Spy Universe, alongside Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. It has received praise for its intense action sequences, international-scale visuals, and the chemistry between Roshan and NTR Jr.

Part of YRF’s Expanding Spy Universe

War 2 is the sixth installment in YRF’s ambitious Spy Universe, which includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), and Tiger 3 (2023). The cinematic universe has become a cornerstone of the studio’s strategy to develop interconnected high-budget action films with recurring characters and crossovers.

Box Office Battle: Coolie vs War 2

While both films have performed well, Coolie currently leads the box office race. It has surpassed War 2 by nearly Rs 36 crore in total domestic earnings as of Day 11.