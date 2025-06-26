War 2 First Look Posters: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And Kiara Advani’s Intense New Look Screams Power And Action!

New Delhi: Finally, the first look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani from War 2 are here. The makers have just released the posters of the lead cast unveiling the raw and edgy looks. While Hrithik looks smashing in his first glimpse Kiara’s powerful and fierce action avatar. Holding a gun with an intense, unflinching gaze, Kiara commands attention promising a thrilling, action-packed ride.

War 2 First Look Poster

Jr NTR's menacing first look has impressed the fans. After a jaw dropping bikini look on screen, the makers have now unveiled Kiara’s character in a never seen before action avatar — she looks strong, powerful, and fiery in the latest poster. The new look of Hrithik, Jr NTR and Kiara have already garnered massive buzz among audiences and critics alike.

War 2 Release

War 2 is the sequel to the film War (2019). In the first instalment, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were a part of the film. It's produced by Yash Raj Films. War 2 joins the list of YRF Spy Universe films, which includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It will be the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The teaser was launched on Jr NTR's birthday. War 2 will release in theatres on August 14.

It’s 50 days to War 2 and we can’t wait to witness the three powerhouses come together on reel.

War 2 will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil respectively.