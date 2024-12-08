War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's AI-Generated Poster Goes Viral, Fans Predict 'Bumper Opening'
AI-Generated posters of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR trend online as War 2 gears up for Independence Day 2025 release.
New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, the highly anticipated action-drama, sparks buzz with AI-generated posters of the lead actors going viral on X (formerly Twitter).
The viral pictures show Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in black military uniforms, both armed and aiming at what appears to be a shared enemy, hinting at an intense face-off in War 2.
Have A Look At The Viral Posters:
#War2@iHrithik @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/Y7CNLUy0rv — Akthar (@Aktharfan) December 7, 2024
#War2 New Poster __...
Ruling Indian Cinema __@iHrithik & @tarak9999
Two Biggest Mass Heros...
Edit by @RudraKiran_ pic.twitter.com/0yUMNV5Cyz — Rudra Kiran (@RudraKiran_) December 8, 2024
next bumper opening coming _ pic.twitter.com/fqcGgaQLnZ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 8, 2024
With these poster going viral, fans can’t stop raving about the high-octane action thriller War 2, even predicting it as the "Next Bumper Opening Coming."
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles.
The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddarth Anand, action thriller minted ₹200 crore within seven days of its release.
War 2 is all set for Independence Day 2025 release.
