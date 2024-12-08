New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's War 2, the highly anticipated action-drama, sparks buzz with AI-generated posters of the lead actors going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

The viral pictures show Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in black military uniforms, both armed and aiming at what appears to be a shared enemy, hinting at an intense face-off in War 2.

Have A Look At The Viral Posters:

next bumper opening coming _ pic.twitter.com/fqcGgaQLnZ — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) December 8, 2024

With these poster going viral, fans can’t stop raving about the high-octane action thriller War 2, even predicting it as the "Next Bumper Opening Coming."

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Directed by Siddarth Anand, action thriller minted ₹200 crore within seven days of its release.

War 2 is all set for Independence Day 2025 release.