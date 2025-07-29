War 2: Kiara Advani’s Mushy Romantic Song With Hrithik Roshan To Drop On Her Birthday!

New Delhi: Ever since the trailer and teaser of War 2 dropped, buzz around the film is palpable. Joining Hrithik Roshan this time would be Jr NTR and Kiara Advani - taking the expectations a notch up. Ayan Mukerji's directorial will hits the theatres on August 14, 2025.

Kiara and Hrithik's War 2 Song

Kiara and Hrithik's mushy romantic track from War 2 will drop on actress's birthday on July 31- making it more special. War has many firsts of her - her first-ever on-screen bikini appearance, her sizzling chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, and first time in uniform.

About the song drop, the source stated on the same, saying, “It will be a love ballad between Hrithik’s Kabir and Kiara’s Kavya. The romantic track is said to release on the latter’s birthday on July 31. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, who had earlier paired up with Hrithik to deliver the chartbuster Ghungroo. The music for the song is composed by Pritam, who had earlier collaborated with Hrithik for Dhoom 2”

A brief glimpse of the track in the trailer had already piqued interest, and now, anticipation is at an all-time high to witness the romantic chemistry between Kiara and Hrithik unfold onscreen.

New Mommy's First Project

War 2 will also mark Kiara Advani’s first release after embracing motherhood. The actress welcomed her baby girl on July 15 this year, making this film an especially significant milestone in both her personal and professional journey. Interestingly, this also happens to be her first collaboration with Yash Raj Films in her illustrious 11-year career.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will also be seen alongside Yash in the pan-india film ‘Toxic’.