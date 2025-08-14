War 2 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR Lit The Fire, But High-Octane Ride Slips In Second Half

Directed By: Ayan Mukerji

Language: Hindi

Cast: Hritik Roshan, Jr Ntr, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2.5/ 5

Six years after its first installment, War 2 arrives as one of the year’s most anticipated films. With a fresh cast and a brand-new mission, expectations were sky-high. But in reality, the film lands as a mix of hits and misses. Carrying the patriotic tagline of 'India First', Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, an ex-RAW agent turned mercenary, now more suave, sharper, and deadlier than ever.

War 2 Movie Review - Storyline, Plot

The story kicks off with Kabir being hired by an international terrorist syndicate known as Kali, though he clearly has his own secret mission in play. Enter Kiara Advani as Wing Commander Kavya Luthra, the daughter of Colonel Karan Luthra (Ashutosh Rana). And then comes the moment fans have been waiting for Jr NTR’s grand entry. It’s pure whistle-worthy cinema as he storms in with his trademark South Indian mass appeal, charisma, and swagger.

Oh, and let’s not forget Anil Kapoor as the RAW Chief his presence along with others signals that you’re in for a high-voltage action cocktail. If you came looking for realism, you might want to look elsewhere, War 2 proudly embraces its over-the-top DNA, exploding both literally and, at times, figuratively.

With the story darting between flashbacks and the present, the plot wastes no time plunging into high-stakes drama. The first half delivers exactly what it promises: action everywhere and anywhere from ship decks to soaring mid-air combat on a plane.

From the high-octane car chases to Hrithik and Kiara’s intense action sequence, the stunt work is noteworthy and commendable, backed by good cinematography. But the real goosebump moment comes when Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan lock eyes for the first time, it’s a charged, electric face-off that screams loud and clear: the war is on.

War 2 Hits & Misses

And if you think the story is based on just Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR being enemies, um, no. There’s more to their dynamic, though it’s a little predictable. At times, the background score does feel a bit too loud, but it’s also what keeps the story gripping. And then comes one of the film’s most awaited moments—two sworn enemies breaking into a dance right after a massive action sequence. Unusual? Absolutely. But War 2 pulls it off, with Jr NTR perfectly matching Hrithik’s moves. In fact, their on-screen chemistry is so strong that even Kiara fades a little into the background.

You’ll constantly find yourself questioning until the second half - are they friends now, or not? Both actors deliver solid performances, making their cat-and-mouse dynamic engaging. But then comes the second half, which was supposed to be packed with twists and turns; instead, it drags and becomes the film’s biggest letdown. The final showdown between Jr NTR and Hrithik is a high point, delivering on action and intensity, but what follows- friends turning enemies and then back to friends feels a bit repetitive.

Spoiler Alert!

Also, one spoiler: there aren’t as many surprises or cameos as you might expect. Yes, there are Tiger–Pathaan references in the end and a Bobby Deol cameo for the Alpha teaser. Wanted more? watch the film to find out who else is in there.

War 2 has everything it needs - good cast, great action, mostly solid graphics, and impressive cinematography but it misses the mark when it comes to delivering an engaging storyline.

War 2 Movie Verdict

Verdict: It’s a good watch and a mass entertainer as promised, with teasers for the next YRF Spy Universe film. Hrithik and Jr NTR’s performances keep it alive, the songs are catchy, and the action is plentiful. But a weak second half and inconsistent execution hold it back from becoming the epic it could have been.