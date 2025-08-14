War 2 Movie X Review, Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR - Who Impresses The Most In Stylised Spy Thriller? Honest Review

New Delhi: Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 - the highly-awaited action thriller has opened in theatres today and will be clashing with Megastar Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. While both films are much-hyped and eyeing the long Independence Day weekend to cash-in their maximum, some early reviews for War 2 have started coming in on social media. Let's check out what fans are saying about this stylised actioner.

WAR 2 Movie X Review

Some diehard fans thronged cinemas First Day First Show and here's what they feel about Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2:

Its a must watch guys. Actually its a multiple watch movie

It has everything Action Drama Emotions Twists Surprise (Second half twists were too good)#HrithikRoshan screen presence and aura no one can match plus his range in acting . Man you seriously need to do… pic.twitter.com/KAFbwoip0x — Rohit (@goonerfromind) August 14, 2025

#War2Review: TERRIBLE! #War2 is full torture. Only loud music and slo-mo entries,that's it. Weak story, poor VFX & predictable twists. #HrithikRoshan's performance is flat; #JrNTR is fine.



#War2 isn't just the worst film in the SpyUni, but it's the worst action film in recent… pic.twitter.com/RG8Au85zjr — MASS (@Freak4Salman) August 14, 2025

2nd half: good back story, but story falls flat & predictable. Lacks emotional connect. Both actors nailed their respective performances. @tarak9999 acting & looks will shut every hater Result & BO depends on Coolie now. #War2Review #War2 #YRFSpyUniverse pic.twitter.com/FZvCbFiY0X — Alpsreviews (@alpsreviews) August 14, 2025

Chala stylish ga vunnadu RamaRao @tarak9999#War2 #War2Review pic.twitter.com/1N569iHiCs — S (@UrsShareef) August 14, 2025

War 2 Cast

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas

Cameos In War 2

Well, no spoilers on the release day, but several reports claim that there are not just 1 but 3 big cameos in the movie by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Looks like the leading ladies will be in for some 'Alpha' power.