WAR 2 MOVIE REVIEW

War 2 Movie X Review, Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR - Who Impresses The Most In Stylised Spy Thriller? Honest Review

War 2 Movie X Review, Live Updates: Ealy first reviews of the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer are out and looks like internet is bowled over by their performance.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
War 2 Movie X Review, Live Updates: Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR - Who Impresses The Most In Stylised Spy Thriller? Honest ReviewPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 - the highly-awaited action thriller has opened in theatres today and will be clashing with Megastar Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie. While both films are much-hyped and eyeing the long Independence Day weekend to cash-in their maximum, some early reviews for War 2 have started coming in on social media. Let's check out what fans are saying about this stylised actioner.

WAR 2 Movie X Review

Some diehard fans thronged cinemas First Day First Show and here's what they feel about Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2: 

War 2 Cast

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas

Cameos In War 2

Well, no spoilers on the release day, but several reports claim that there are not just 1 but 3 big cameos in the movie by Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Looks like the leading ladies will be in for some 'Alpha' power.

