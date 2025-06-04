New Delhi: The IPL 2025 finale wasn’t just about RCB’s historic win — it turned into a full-blown fan frenzy when exclusive glimpses of NTR Jr. from War 2 were played during the electrifying clash between RCB and Kings XI Punjab.

The 10-second promo aired during the IPL 2025 final to generate strong buzz for War 2. The special footage was showcased on JioCinema and Hotstar, offering quick glimpses of stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani. Trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed the news.

Earlier, the first teaser was unveiled on NTR’s birthday. War 2 is the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 film War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Within minutes, social media exploded with fans raving about NTR’s powerful screen presence in the IPL-exclusive War 2 promo.

Check-Out Netizen's Reactions:

The man is fire!!!”

Clad in action gear and exuding raw intensity, NTR’s presence lit up the stadium “When NTR appears on screen, you feel it.

The theatre energy? Already building.

#War2 is gonna SHAKE the box office.

#NTR #IPLPromo,”

When NTR appears on screen, you feel it.

The theatre energy? Already building.#War2 is gonna SHAKE the box office.#NTR #IPLPromo — Rohan Jain (@RohanJa4774448) June 4, 2025

While another added “NTR showed up in the #War2 promo and stole the entire damn IPL broadcast. THAT is called screen presence, my friends.

#NTR”

NTR showed up in the #War2 promo and stole the entire damn IPL broadcast.

THAT is called screen presence, my friends.#NTR — shivani Oberoi (@shivaniObe54052) June 4, 2025

War 2 promises a high-octane face-off as NTR Jr. goes head-to-head with none other than Hrithik Roshan, while Kiara Advani joins the action-packed franchise. For fans, this cinematic clash is nothing short of a dream come true.

Marking NTR Jr.’s official Hindi film debut, the film comes on the heels of his global success with RRR. His entry into the spy-action genre has already created massive buzz among fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, War 2 is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and is slated to hit theatres on August 14.