War 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani’s Spy Movie?

Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 hit theatres on August 14 and is now gearing up for its OTT premiere. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, audience had high expectations from the movie but fell short of box office projections.

War 2 OTT Release Platform and Date

Netflix announced on Wednesday that War 2 will start streaming on October 9, 2025. The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Sharing the update on social media, Netflix India wrote, “Double the rage. Double the rampage. Ready for the War? Watch War 2, out October 9 on Netflix.”

Hrithik Roshan on Playing Kabir Again

Hrithik Roshan shared his experience of reprising his role as Kabir, saying it was both familiar and refreshing.

On Instagram, the actor wrote, “Playing Kabir was so much fun. So relaxed, knew him so well. It was going to be easy. Finally a movie I could do like so many others do, keep it simple, play the actor, do your job and come home.”

He added,“And it was exactly that. I was taken care of so well by my director Ayan. It was such a pleasure to have his energy on set.”

Hrithik further reflected on the process, saying that although everything felt effortless, he kept reminding himself that filmmaking doesn’t always need to be a “torture.”

“Everything seemed so perfect. Like it’s meant to be. A sure shot. No worries, just needed to do my job right — which of course I did. But something was lurking behind that presumptuous certainty. A voice that I kept shutting out — this is too easy. Another that said I deserve it, every film doesn’t have to be a trauma or an incessant search for the truth of the moment. Relax,” the Dhoom 2 actor concluded.

About the Film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 serves as a sequel to Siddharth Anand’s 2019 blockbuster War. Hrithik Roshan reprised his role as Kabir, with Jr NTR joining the franchise as a new lead.

Despite its star-studded cast and massive hype, War 2 managed to collect Rs 364.25 crore worldwide, falling short of the first film’s Rs 471 crore lifetime collection.