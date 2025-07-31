Advertisement
War 2 Song Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry Is Worth A Dekko - Watch

War 2 marks Kiara’s first release after embracing motherhood—she welcomed her baby girl on July 15, 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 12:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
War 2 Song Aavan Jaavan: Hrithik Roshan-Kiara Advani's Sizzling Chemistry Is Worth A Dekko - Watch Pic Courtesy: Song Still

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's War 2 is up for release in August and makers have dropped its first song 'Aavan Jaavan' - a mushy romantic track featuring Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan. The fresh pairing of the duo is one of the highlights, peaking fans interest in their chemistry on-screen. 

War 2 Song Aavan Jaavan

Desi Greek God Hrithik Roshan and the very stunning Kiara Advani exude electrifying chemistry in Aavan Jaavan. The breezy romantic number is sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. The film's soundtrack has been composed by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The makers decided to drop the first song on Kiara Advani’s birthday - making it more special for the star. 

Backed by YRF, War 2 is the sixth instalment in their Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film marks Kiara’s first release after embracing motherhood—she welcomed her baby girl on July 15, 2025. 

This film has many firsts for Kiara. It marks her first-ever collaboration with YRF and Hrithik Roshan. Besides, the actress will be seen donning a bikini for the first time on-screen.

War 2 Release

War 2 is an upcoming action thriller directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala - the sixth instalment in the Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

War 2 is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14 2025 in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil languages respectively.

FAQs

Q. Who has directed War 2?

War 2 has been helmed by Brahmastra fame Ayan Mukerji. 

Q. Who stars in War 2?

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor.

