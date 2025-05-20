New Delhi: The much-anticipated Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s spy universe sequel WAR 2 teaser is here and it looks high on the action and glamour quotient. The makers dropped the teaser on Jr NTR's birthday, making it an even special moment for the Pan-India star. If Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's collab made you excited, then Kiara Advani's entry to the spy universe makes it even more palpable.

KIARA ADVANI IN WAR 2 TEASER

Kiara Advani makes a striking entry into her first-ever Yash Raj Films (YRF) project with War 2, joining the high-octane spy universe. Kiara brings a fresh, bold energy to the sequel, offering fans a glimpse into an unseen side of her filmography. While the details of her character are currently under wraps, her appearance has already created massive anticipation among the audience.

In the teaser, Kiara Advani stuns in her hottest avatar yet, sporting a hot bikini look that instantly grabs attention. Her sizzling presence, paired with glimpses of fiery chemistry with Hrithik Roshan, makes her a clear highlight of the teaser.

And yes, she has given her first ever Bikini shot too. The momma-to-be took to Instagram and wrote in the story:

Sharing the teaser, Kiara wrote, “Lots of firsts in this

First YRF film

First action film

First with these 2 amazing heroes

First collaboration with Ayan

And ofcourse First bikini shot

Here’s the teaser hope we’ve got you excited for August!”

WAR 2 TEASER

Though the story is still closely guarded, it’s clear that her role is important within the film’s high-stakes narrative.

War 2 is the sequel to the film War (2019). In the first instalment, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor were a part of the film. It's produced by Yash Raj Films.

The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The teaser was launched today, marking Jr NTR's birthday.

The film will release in theatres on August 14.