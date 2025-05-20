War 2 Teaser OUT! Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Promise Power-Packed Entertainer In Epic Face-Off

New Delhi: The teaser of the much-anticipated movie War 2 has finally hit the screens. Released on the occasion of Jr NTR's 42nd birthday, the power-packed teaser has created a buzz among fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is slated for release on August 14, 2025.

The makers shared the teaser with the caption: “Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

The teaser features Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, who goes head-to-head with Jr NTR’s character, the antagonist, in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

Kiara Advani’s chemistry with Roshan is expected to add glamour and charm to the high-octane franchise. Her sizzling looks have fans raving already. With the teaser generating strong reactions, War 2 promises to be a blockbuster.

War 2 joins the list of YRF Spy Universe films, which includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It will be the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

The first part of the movie starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in 2019. The teaser of the second part adds to the ongoing hype surrounding the movie. With gritty drama and an epic face-off, the Aditya Chopra-backed film is set to release over the Independence Day weekend.

War 2 will be released in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.