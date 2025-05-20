Advertisement
WAR 2

War 2 TEASER X Review: Netizens' Honest Reaction To Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr NTR Epic Face-Off; Here's WHO Stole The Show

War 2 Teaser Review: Directed by Ayan Mukerji, The spy thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in an epic battle. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
War 2 TEASER X Review: Netizens' Honest Reaction To Hrithik Roshan Vs Jr NTR Epic Face-Off; Here's WHO Stole The Show (Image: X )

War 2 Teaser X Review: Moviegoears can't keep calm as the much-anticipated teaser just released on Tuesday (May 20) starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in ultimate battle mode. Fan's and cinophile are showering their excitment and flooded social media with honest reviews. The teaser features Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, who goes head-to-head with Jr NTR' who plays the antagonist in the film, which promises to be an epic action showdown.

The teaser also shows some glimpse of Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan's sizzling chemistry in the film. Netizen's took to X (formerly Twitter) and dropped their honest reaction to War 2 teaser. 

Take A Look At The Netizen's Review: 

One user wrote, ''Just look at the visuals the scale. The #War2Teaser is next-level stuff! This isn't just cinema , it's a full-blown spectacle. Theatres are gonna SHAKE!'' 

Another user wrote, ''Red Ghost is back! Ayan hats off''. 

One user wrote, '''Clash of Titans Loading. Hrithik vs NTR is coming and it's also Hrithik and Kiara lighting up the screen with fire chemistry.''

Another user wrote, ''Not so bad, Not so good.'' about War 2 teaser.

One fan wrote, ''please don't ever try to compare anybody from Bollywood to him,his screen presence is next to none. oh man godly aura menacing at its best.''

One moviegoer wrote, ''No one cares about the plot, JrNTR and HrithikRoshan facing off is all we need to stay glued to the screen. The War 2 Teaser kinda did its job, just enough to stir the hype.''

One fan wrote, ''Hrithik Is back''.

One fan wrote, ''Ntr on Big Screen itself is a Celebration, Be it Any Role JrNTR Gives his Best. Don't Judge a Book by it's Cover.''

One fan wrote, ''War 2 Teaser is on next level of style, action, glamor and swag. HrithikRoshan is highlight, JrNTR will give tough fight to HR and KiaraAdvani took everything away from male stars and u know why. Overall a treat to watch teaser cut with stunning action choreography.''

For the unversed, War 2 is the sixth film in  YRF Spy Universe films, which includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

The film is the sequel to 2019 War which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles. Released on Jr NTR's 42nd birthday, The teaser is garnering immense buzz on social media with epic face-off, glamor and swag.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Backed by Aditya Chopra , War 2 is slated for release on August 14 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

With the teaser generating honest reactions from the moviegoers, War 2 promises to be a blockbuster. 

 

