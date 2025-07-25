War 2 Trailer: Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan is back in action! The trailer for the much-awaited 'War 2,' featuring Hrithik opposite South star Jr NTR, has been released.

The high-octane action and a fierce face-off appear to have struck just the right chords with fans, receiving much love. Alia Bhatt, who features in YRF's female-led spy film 'Alpha,' has also reacted to the trailer.

"Mazedaaaaaaaa," Alia wrote in her Instagram story as she reshared the trailer. However, what has caught the major attention is the actress's subtle hint at her possible cameo in 'War 2.' "See you on the 14th. In a cinema near meee," she further added.

Take A Look At The Post :

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have been roped in for the lead cast of 'Alpha.' Another addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, the film will be released on Christmas 2025.

"On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025," the makers announced in October last year.

While both Alia and Sharvari have started shooting for their parts, not much is known about the plot. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film arrives on the heels of the studio's successful spy films like the 'Tiger' franchise, 'War,' and 'Pathaan.'

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer 'War 2' has locked Independence Day 2025 for its worldwide release. The trailer was dropped on Friday, July 25, showing Hrithik return as Major Kabir against Jr NTR's character. "It will not be easy to take sides in this War. #War2Trailer is out! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!" the actor wrote with the trailer.

Kiara Advani is also shown playing a soldier, performing real action in several sequences. The film, which is a sequel to 2019's 'War,' starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, will be released on August 14, 2025.