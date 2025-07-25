War 2 Trailer OUT: Hrithik Vs Jr NTR Face-Off Gets Fierce, Kiara Advani Adds Surprising Twist – Watch
Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of War 2 on Friday morning, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane spy thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as rival Indian agents on a fierce collision course. Joining them in a pivotal role is Kiara Advani, whose presence has added an intriguing twist to the action-packed narrative. The explosive trailer has left fans thrilled and eager for more.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of War 2 on Friday morning, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane spy thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as rival Indian agents on a fierce collision course. Joining them in a pivotal role is Kiara Advani, whose presence has added an intriguing twist to the action-packed narrative. The explosive trailer has left fans thrilled and eager for more.
(This is a developing copy)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement