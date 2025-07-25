Advertisement
WAR 2 TRAILER

War 2 Trailer OUT: Hrithik Vs Jr NTR Face-Off Gets Fierce, Kiara Advani Adds Surprising Twist – Watch

Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited trailer of War 2 on Friday morning, and it has already set the internet buzzing. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane spy thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR as rival Indian agents on a fierce collision course. Joining them in a pivotal role is Kiara Advani, whose presence has added an intriguing twist to the action-packed narrative. The explosive trailer has left fans thrilled and eager for more.

|Last Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
(This is a developing copy)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK