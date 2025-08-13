War 2 vs Coolie Advance Booking: Will Rajinikanth Outshine The Hrithik–NTR Duo?

New Delhi: August 14 is set to be one of the biggest days in Indian cinema, with two highly anticipated releases, Coolie and War 2 — hitting theatres. The clash has already created a storm at the box office, as advance booking trends show both films locking horns for supremacy.

While megastar Rajinikanth’s Coolie is reportedly leading the race in pre-sales, the Hrithik Roshan–Jr NTR starrer War 2, a stylised spy thriller, is quickly catching up. With advance bookings now open nationwide, the competition is getting fiercer by the day.

Coolie vs War 2

According to box office tracking portal Sacnilk, War 2 has so far grossed Rs 9.80 crore (98,024,680) across India without block seats. The film has sold 3,46,214 tickets for 13,748 shows. When block seats are included, the all-India gross rises to Rs 18.09 crore (180,921,766). The National Capital Region has emerged as the top-performing region for the film, contributing Rs 1.67 crore, with Rs 93.43 lakh coming from sales excluding block seats.

On the other hand, Coolie is enjoying a massive head start in the advance booking race. Without block seats, the film has grossed Rs 27.01 crore (270,135,346) across India, selling 12,46,828 tickets for 10,322 shows. Including block seats, its total jumps to Rs 35.58 crore (355,775,445).

The numbers clearly show that Coolie is dominating early bookings, but War 2 is gaining momentum and could see a significant boost as release day approaches. With Rajinikanth’s mass appeal clashing against the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the August 14 showdown is shaping up to be one of the most exciting box office battles of the year.