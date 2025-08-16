Advertisement
COOLIE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

War 2 vs Coolie Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Earns Rs 118 In 2 Day, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Actioner Follows Closely - Check Inside

Coolie Day 2 vs War 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection: The film which released in multiple languages has become Rajinikanth's biggest opener.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
War 2 vs Coolie Day 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Earns Rs 118 In 2 Day, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Actioner Follows Closely - Check InsidePic Courtesy: Movie Posters

New Delhi: The Box Office battle War 2 and Coolie is getting tighter, especially both films have managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just 2 days of release. While Rajinikanth got his biggest opening with Coolie, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy actioner War 2 is also catching up fast to match the difference. Let's break down the day 2 opening collection of Coolie and War 2.

Coolie Day 2 Box Office Collection

According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, Coolie has earned around Rs 53.50 Cr India net on its second day for all languages (early estimates). This takes its total India net collection to Rs 118.50 crore in just 2 days. Coolie had an overall 80.70% Tamil occupancy, overall 54.60% Hindi Occupancy and 85.42% Telugu Occupancy on day 2 (Friday, August 15, 2025).

The film which released in multiple languages has become Rajinikanth's biggest opener crossing Rs 60 crore opening of his superhit 2.0. 

War 2 Day 2 Box Office Collection

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's spy thriller earned around 56.50 Cr India net on its second day for all languages (early estimates), as per Sacnilk, raking in the total tally to Rs 108 cr in 2 days. War 2 had an overall 51.52% Hindi Occupancy, 54.85% Tamil Occupancy and overall 68.99% Telugu Occupancy  on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

War 2 Cast

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas.

 

 

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

