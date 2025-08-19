Advertisement
COOLIE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

War 2 vs Coolie Day 5-6 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Marches Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Starrer, Enters Rs 200 Cr Club

War 2 vs Coolie Day 6 Box Office Collection: The film which released in multiple languages has become Rajinikanth's biggest opener.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
War 2 vs Coolie Day 5-6 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Marches Ahead Of Hrithik Roshan-Starrer, Enters Rs 200 Cr ClubPic Courtesy: Movie Posters

New Delhi: Two of the most-awaited and biggest films Coolie and War 2 released on the long weekend of Independence Day, giving a treat to fans. Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial has crossed the massive Rs 200 crore mark in 5-6 days and Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's stylised spy actioner War 2 is yet to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

Coolie Box Office Collection

According to TOI, Coolie has already raked in an estimated Rs 194.50 crore net in India. Although the Day 6 total figures are yet to be fully updated, but as per early estimates, the total tally has already touched a massive Rs 206.76 crore.

War 2 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, on Monday, War 2 earned Rs 8.50 crore net. Ayan Mukerji's total India collection after 5 days stands at Rs 183.25 crore now. Coming to the worldwide collection, War 2 crossed Rs 200 crore mark gross internationally. 

Coolie The Film

Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Aamir Khan. Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat appear in supporting roles. In this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, a mysterious man stands up to a corrupt syndicate that exploits and abuses the workers in a port town.

War 2 Cast

The film is based on a script written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe and sequel to War (2019). The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles alongside Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The film released on August 14, 2025 in cinemas.

 

