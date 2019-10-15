close

war

War starring Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff maintains momentum at Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's latest flick War has done wonders at the Box Office. The film is inching closer to Rs 300 crores mark and will cross in the coming week. 

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#War witnesses the normal weekday decline... Goes past ₹ 275 cr... Next target: ₹ 300 cr... #War [#Hindi; Week 2] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.20 cr, Sun 13.20 cr, Mon 4.40 cr. Total: ₹ 264.40 cr. Including #Tamil + #Telugu: ₹ 276.40 cr. #India biz."

In the international markets too War has maintained its grip. He wrote, "
#War crosses $ 11 million in the international arena... Total after Weekend 2: $ 11.2 million [₹ 79.80 cr]...
#USA - #Canada: $ 3.641 mn
#UAE - #GCC: $ 4.060 mn
#UK: $ 729k
ROW: $ 2.770 mn
Note: Few cinemas yet to report.
#Overseas."

Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is directed by Siddharth Anand

The high-octane thriller was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

Tags:
warHrithik RoshanTiger Shroff
