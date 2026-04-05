Was AI used in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana? Viral 'purple turban' actor says, 'Almost two years...'

The teaser of Ramayana, released on Thursday, offered audiences their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor portraying Lord Rama. While the film’s grand visuals impressed many viewers, certain elements, particularly the depiction of rakshasas and asuras, sparked criticism online.

Amid the broader reactions, a specific moment in the teaser triggered debate on social media, with users questioning the authenticity of a scene.

Viral Clip Sparks AI Allegations

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In one sequence, Lord Rama is seen walking through the streets of Ayodhya as citizens shower him with flower petals. The shot transitions from a low-angle view to an over-the-shoulder perspective.

Also Read | Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!

However, eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that the turban of a background actor appears to change colour, from blue to purple, between frames. The clip quickly went viral, with some users claiming the inconsistency suggested the use of generative AI.

One social media user highlighted the discrepancy, questioning continuity in the scene and linking it to broader concerns about the use of AI in big-budget filmmaking.

The netizen wrote, "many are saying it's not AI.okay explain this:

blue turban guy next to the kid his turban colour changes to purple in between shots"

He added, "First frame: kid is bowing down and ranbir crossed him

Next frame: same kid is showering flowers on him

And we're competing with Hollywood with these AI videos in big 2026"

Also Read | Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama

Take a look:

many are saying it's not AI.okay explain this:

blue turban guy next to the kid his turban colour changes to purple in between shots pic.twitter.com/mbJIzdgAGf https://t.co/9mreqZv9bz — Raj (@idfcwau) April 3, 2026

Actor Saket Patel Responds to Speculation

Responding to the controversy, actor Saket Patel, who appears in the scene, issued a statement dismissing the AI claims.

In a video shared on Instagram, Patel introduced himself and said, “I’m Saket Patel. I am an actor, and believe me, I’m not AI.” He added humorously in the caption, “Crazy way to debut ngl.”

Addressing the viral allegations, Patel clarified that the scene was filmed on real sets with actual actors. “Somehow, people are fully convinced that I don’t exist. I shot for this almost two years ago with real crowds on real sets, real me, and real Ranbir Kapoor in front of me,” he said.

Also Read | ‘Sometimes so bad it’s painful to watch.....’: Hrithik Roshan reacts to VFX debate on Ramayana teaser

He concluded by noting the irony of the situation, remarking that in today’s time, highly polished visuals are often mistaken for artificial creations.

Big-Budget Epic Aims for Global Scale

Ramayana is being developed as a two-part cinematic project with a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever produced and among the costliest globally.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the first instalment is scheduled for release in October 2026, with the second part expected to follow in 2027.