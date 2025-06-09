'We Can See You Hania Aamir' Fans Spot Pakistani Actress In Diljit Dosanjh BTS Photos From Sardaar Ji 3; Actor Clears The Air

New Delhi: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently stirred up buzz on social media after sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the set of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3.

In the post captioned, “Jaggi With Beautiful Chudels – SARDAAR JI 3 Releasing 27th June – Teaser Coming Soon”, fans couldn’t help but speculate about the presence of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir.

The comments section was soon flooded with fans writing, “We can see you @haniaheheofficial,” and “His shirt @haniaheheofficial.” One curious fan even asked, “Is @haniaheheofficial in the movie or not? That T-shirt is creating suspense!”

Fueling the speculation was a seemingly hidden figure in the background of the photo wearing a shirt that fans thought resembled Hania Aamir’s style.

Take a Look At The Post:

However, Diljit later took to his Instagram Stories to subtly debunk the rumours, revealing the actual design of the shirt.

The online intrigue comes after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian civilians. In the aftermath, cross-border relations between India and Pakistan have grown visibly tense, and public sentiment in India has turned increasingly cautious about the involvement of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment projects.

Reacting strongly to the political and public mood, Instagram has restricted access to several Pakistani celebrity profiles in India, including those of Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, and Sajal Aly. Users attempting to view their profiles in India are met with a message that reads: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Fans eagerly await the release as Sardaar Ji 3 is set to hit theatres on June 27.