Weekend watchlist: 5 films to watch in theatres this weekend - From Udta Teer to Doosra

The weekend is almost here, and the big screen has plenty to offer. Whether you want to book a family outing, plan a date night or just escape the week for a couple of hours, this lineup has a ticket for every mood. From the high-flying promise of Udta Teer to the curiosity-piquing Doosra, here are five films worth buying a ticket for.
Starring: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan
Udta Teer brings together Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in a film packed with humour and chaotic situations. Backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the spy-comedy promises a fun big-screen outing for audiences looking for a light-hearted weekend watch. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 23 October 2026.
Starring: Plabita Borthakur and Rajeev Ankit
Directed by Abhinay Deo, Doosra connects the excitement of India’s iconic 2002 NatWest cricket final with the journey of a young woman seeking to find her voice in a conservative environment. Blending sports, ambition and social themes, the film offers a story about breaking barriers and discovering one’s own identity.
Starring: Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia and Sakshi Vaidya
Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar explores this question as a school reunion brings three friends back into each other’s lives. It releases in theaters on October 23, 2026, following six close friends as they navigate modern romance, school reunions, and past crushes. Directed by Anuj Saini, the movie has been written by Luv Ranjan, Jehan Handa, and Saini.
Starring: Gurmeet Choudhary and Isha Malviya
Tum Mere Ho is a romance-drama film directed by Ashish Panda, releasing in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The movie stars Gurmeet Choudhary as Akash and Isha Malviya in her Bollywood debut as Tamanna, alongside a supporting cast including Shaan R Grover and Vikas Verma.
Starring: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
What happens when love begins to turn into obsession? Tu Hai Meri Kiran explores the darker side of relationships, examining how affection can blur into possessiveness. Directed by Karan Rawal and produced by Vishal Rana, the movie releases in theatres on October 23, 2026. The movie is led by Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ankit Gupta, Sherlin Seth, and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles.
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