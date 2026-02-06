Weekend Watchlist: Top 7 Movies and series to stream on OTT, From Rajasaab to Bridgerton

Looking for the perfect weekend binge? Whether you’re in the mood for steamy romance, edge-of-your-seat drama, or a story that tugs at your heart, this weekend’s OTT lineup has something for everyone. From heartwarming love tales to bold, gripping narratives, we’ve curated 7 must-watch films to stream ahead of Republic Day.

Weekend OTT Watchlist

1. Rajasaab - A gripping drama unravelling family secrets, personal ambitions, and societal pressures. With emotional twists and powerful performances, it explores love, betrayal, and the lengths people go to protect their legacy.

2. Bridgerton - Step into Regency-era London where romance, scandal, and high society collide. Narrated by the sharp-tongued Lady Whistledown, the Bridgerton family navigates love, rivalry, and shocking secrets in a world of glittering balls and whispered gossip.

3. Don’t Come Home - A tense, suspense-filled thriller following characters trapped by mysterious forces or dangerous situations. As paranoia rises, every choice could mean life or death, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

4. Blade Runner 2049 - A visually stunning sci-fi epic set in a dystopian future. Officer K, a replicant hunter, uncovers a secret that could unravel society, blending deep philosophical questions with breathtaking action and noir-style mystery.

5. Priscilla - A bold, colourful journey across the Australian Outback as a drag queen trio tours in a bus named Priscilla. Packed with campy humor, heartfelt moments, and dazzling performances, it’s a celebration of identity, friendship, and self-expression.

6. Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery - A chilling true-crime inspired series investigating paranormal phenomena and unexplained deaths. Following investigator Gaurav Tiwari, it blends real-life horror with suspenseful storytelling.

7. Daldal - A thought-provoking drama exposing the harsh realities of human trafficking and illegal migration. Through the struggles of ordinary people chasing a better life, it’s a mix of suspense, tragedy, and social commentary.