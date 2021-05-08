Weekend Wrap: On Mother’s Day, a look at special films which you can binge-watch with mommy dear!

New Delhi: Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, and this time it's falling on May 9. To celebrate the essence of motherhood amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it is important to ensure the safety of your mom and family. Stepping out is a bad idea, so plan a binge-watch movie session with mommy dearest and we are here to plan your day!

On Mother's Day, take a look at these unusual films that will help you dig deeper into the lesser-explored aspects of maternal instincts:

English Vinglish:

The late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema Sridevi starrer 'English Vinglish' highlights motherhood in a nuanced form. Directed by the very talented Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish shows the invisible and unacknowledged work that mothers pour in every day into their families. How an English-speaking course in a foreign country becomes the door to a new identity for Shashi (Sridevi), forms the core of this refreshing film starring Adil Hussain, French actor Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand.

Hamid:

This Yoodlee film is not a saccharine tribute to motherhood but paints an unlikely protagonist that has not been seen often in mainstream cinema. A grieving Kashmiri woman who repeatedly visits police stations to get some information about her missing husband while her young son finds ways to comfort himself to cope with an unspeakable tragedy. In this Aijaz Khan directorial, Rasika Dugal plays the devastated mother with great sensitivity while Talha Arshad Reshi plays Hamid in a National Award-winning performance.

Secret Superstar:

This 2017 Aamir Khan production explored how in conservative households, patriarchy oppresses both mothers and daughters. Despite addressing grim issues like gender roles and domestic abuse, the film had a fairy tale quality about it as it traced the flight of an aspiring singer towards self-expression and freedom. The film was a tribute to all mothers who fight to give their daughters the opportunities that they did not get. The film was written and directed by Advait Chandan and starred Zaira Wasim, Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Mona Ambegaonkar and Aamir Khan.

Ajji:

This Yoodlee film is not about a mother exactly but a grandmother whose maternal instinct to avenge the violation of her granddaughter leads her towards a dark and twisted path. The film retells the agony of the millions of women who are scarred for life by gender-based crimes but are rendered helpless by a toothless justice system and social inequality. Ajji, played by Sushama Deshpande is not a superhero but an impoverished tailor who is driven by wordless rage towards the only solution that she thinks will bring closure if not healing to her family. This gritty Devashish Makhija directorial won international acclaim for its unsparing storytelling and a protagonist who sharpens her motherly instincts to slay the monster responsible for an irreversible tragedy. The film also starred Sharvani Suryavanshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe in major roles.

Nil Battey Sannata:

This Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is a refreshing look at the kind of a mother, mainstream Hindi cinema chooses to ignore. A housemaid with stars in her eyes, the spunk to defy the odds and give the world of limitless opportunities to her young daughter. Swara Bhaskar essays the single mother and high-school drop out Chanda Sahay with delightful positivity.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Mother's Day. Stay home Stay Safe!