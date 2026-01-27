Welcome 3 Release Date Announced: Akshay Kumar-starrer set to release on THIS Date

Mumbai: Get ready for a laughter-filled ride as Welcome 3 arrives in cinema halls on June 26.

On Tuesday, the makers revealed the release date of Welcome to the Jungle, the third instalment in the popular franchise.

Directed by Ahmed Khan 'Welcome to the Jungle' boasts of a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde.

In November last year, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a catchy video with co-star Disha Patani from the sets of 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

He also added an audio of the new version to the post. In the clip, Akshay and Disha were seen grooving to the peppy beats of the song "Uncha Lamba Kad."

It was his caption that grabbed most of the netizens' attention, as he gave a special shout-out to his former Welcome co-star Katrina Kaif.

"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback, 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you 'Welcome to the Jungle'... Never forgetting our Queen Katrina (red heart emoji) #WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3," he posted.

The first instalment starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. It was released in 2007.

The second instalment, titled 'Welcome Back', was released in 2015. Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.