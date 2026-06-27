/Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer nears Rs 30 crore worldwide

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 1: Starring Akshay Kumar and 33 other prominent actors in pivotal roles, this Ahmed Khan directorial, Welcome to the Jungle, broke records by releasing its trailer for having the highest number of actors ever featured in a single Bollywood trailer.
With the film hitting theatres on June 26, 2026, here's a look at how much the action-comedy earned on its opening day at the box office.
On Day 1, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) collected a net of Rs 15.00 crore across 10,892 shows. This takes the film's total India gross collections to Rs 22.50 crore, while its total India net collections stand at Rs 18.75 crore so far.
In overseas markets, the film has grossed Rs 6.50 crore, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 29.00 crore.
Welcome to the Jungle (2026) follows the story of a corrupt businessman who finances a film designed to fail as part of a scheme to launder his black money. Chaos unfolds when the film's incompetent cast and crew, including a washed-up Bhojpuri superstar and a group of eccentric gangsters, travel to a remote forest for the shoot. Their disastrous production takes an unexpected turn when they cross paths with real terrorists, while local villagers mistake the crew for actual soldiers.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh, and Bhagya Bhanushali.
The film was released in cinemas worldwide on 26th June 2026.
Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome comedy franchise. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a massive ensemble cast and shifts the franchise's signature gangster comedy from city streets to an action-packed jungle adventure.
The Welcome franchise is an Indian comedy film series produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The first two films, Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015), were directed by Anees Bazmee. The third installment, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on June 26, 2026.
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