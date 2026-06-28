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  • /Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer impresses, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer impresses, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Welcome to the Jungle box office day 2: Starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and several other ensemble cast, hit theatres on June 26, 2026 and opened up to a positive response.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer impresses, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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