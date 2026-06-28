/Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer impresses, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide

Welcome to the Jungle box office collection day 2: Starring Akshay Kumar and 33 other prominent actors in key roles, Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, created a record by featuring the highest number of actors in a single Bollywood trailer.
With the film hitting theatres on June 26, 2026, here's a look at how much the action-comedy earned on its second day at the box office.
Released in theatres on June 26, 2026, the action-comedy recorded a strong second day at the box office. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 20.00 Cr net across 10,396 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 46.80 Cr and India net collection to Rs 39.00 Cr.
The film also collected Rs 6.00 Cr overseas on its second day, bringing its overseas gross total to Rs 10.70 Cr and worldwide collection to Rs 57.50 Cr.
Welcome to the Jungle follows a corrupt businessman who funds a deliberately failed film as part of a plan to launder his black money. Trouble begins when the film’s chaotic cast and crew, including a fading Bhojpuri superstar and quirky gangsters, head to a remote forest for the shoot. Their messy production takes a surprising turn after they encounter real terrorists, while villagers mistake the actors for genuine soldiers.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle features a huge ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal and many other prominent names from the film industry. The star-studded lineup also includes veteran performers and popular comedy actors, making it one of the biggest casts in Bollywood.
The film arrived in cinemas worldwide on June 26, 2026.
Welcome to the Jungle is the third instalment in the popular Welcome film series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film takes the franchise’s signature gangster comedy into a new setting, blending humor, action, and adventure in a jungle backdrop.
Produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the franchise began with Welcome and continued with Welcome Back, both directed by Anees Bazmee. The third film, directed by Ahmed Khan, was released in theatres on June 26, 2026.
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