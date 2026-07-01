/Welcome To The Jungle box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar film mints Rs 120 cr worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection: Bollywood actor 'Welcome To The Jungle' has wowed the audiences and have raked in over Rs 100 crore globally. Welcome to the Jungle marks the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, helmed by Ahmed Khan. Let's check out the latest box office collection below:
According to trade tracking site, on day 5, 'Welcome To The Jungle' (Welcome 3) collected a net of Rs 9.25 Cr across 10,616 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 97.17 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 81.50 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 3.00 Cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 22.95 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 120.12 Cr.
It is the third instalment in the Welcome film series, succeeding Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film stars an ensemble cast of 30+ actors and is headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff among several others.
Akshay Kumar's last release Bhooth Bangla - a Priyadarshan comedy, was received by fans and earned well at the box office as well. Courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi also fared well at the ticket windows - grossing around Rs166.06 crore ($20 million) worldwide during its theatrical run. The Hindi legal comedy-drama, finished its run with an India net collection of Rs 113.59 crore and Rs 135.23 crore in gross respectively.
His 2025 release, Housefull 5 concluded its worldwide theatrical run with a total gross collection of approximately Rs 249 crore . In the domestic Indian market, the ensemble cast comedy grossed around Rs 232.51 crore (with a nett collection of roughly Rs 197 crore) . It emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
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