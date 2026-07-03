Welcome To The Jungle box office collection: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar-led latest comedy drama 'Welcome To The Jungle' has left the audiences in splits - quite literally! The Ahmed Khan movie has impressed the fans and critics alike. The film features over 30+ actors, making it the biggest multi-starrer ever in Hindi cinema. Let's check out early reviews of Welcome To The Jungle on social media.
According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, on Day 7, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) collected a net of Rs 5.50 Cr across 9,917 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 110.91 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 93.15 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.45 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 137.36 Cr.
It is the third instalment in the Welcome film series, succeeding Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film stars an ensemble cast of 30+ actors and is headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff among several others.
The storyline begins with the team searching for a once-famous actor, played by Akshay Kumar, whose career has seen a decline after a series of flops. As they set out on their mission, the film gradually introduces its massive ensemble cast through catchy song sequences.
Welcome To The Jungle has released worldwide on June 26, 2026.
Akshay Kumar's last release Bhooth Bangla - a Priyadarshan comedy, was received by fans and earned well at the box office as well. Courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi also fared well at the ticket windows - grossing around Rs166.06 crore ($20 million) worldwide during its theatrical run. The Hindi legal comedy-drama, finished its run with an India net collection of Rs 113.59 crore and Rs 135.23 crore in gross respectively.
His 2025 release, Housefull 5 concluded its worldwide theatrical run with a total gross collection of approximately Rs 249 crore . In the domestic Indian market, the ensemble cast comedy grossed around Rs 232.51 crore (with a nett collection of roughly Rs 197 crore) . It emerged as the eighth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025.
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