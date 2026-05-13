Welcome To The Jungle new poster: Akshay Kumar walks into the jungle flaunting his swag on a red carpet!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar dropped the new look from his next big outing - Welcome to the Jungle. In the new poster, his effortless swag is unmissable. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the fresh new look.

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Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption: Next… #WelcomeToTheJungle. In the post, he can be seen dressed sharply with tinted glasses, standing tall in the middle of the wild. Many commented on his timeline and appreciated his latest avatar.

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About Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome is a hit comedy film franchise. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the first film in the series 'Welcome' was released in 2007 and the second film, Welcome Back, was released in 2015. The third part, titled Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan.

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Welcome To The Jungle is slated to release in cinemas on June 26. With one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times and Akshay Kumar returning to a space associated with his comic legacy, the film is already shaping up to be one of the season’s big-screen entertainers.

The ensemble star cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Disha Patani.

The original 'Welcome', released in 2007, starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal, and was helmed by Anees Bazmee. Its sequel, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead.

Actors John Abraham and Shruti Haasan replaced Akshay and Katrina in the second part. Both films were helmed by Anees Bazmee.