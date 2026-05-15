‘Welcome To The Jungle’ teaser out: Akshay Kumar returns to iconic franchise, promises madness and explosive comedy

New Delhi: The much-awaited teaser of 'Welcome To The Jungle' has been released. The first glimpse offers a first look at a large-scale, chaotic comedy.



Helmed by Ahmed Khan and backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah, the film is set for a global theatrical release on June 26, 2026.



Hailed as the third installment of the popular 'Welcome' franchise, following 'Welcome Back'.



The teaser opens with a satirical twist on standard industry disclaimers, immediately setting a tongue-in-cheek tone. The on-screen text reads: "In the making of this film no animals were used... except for some horses and us donkeys."



The footage then transitions into a fictional film-set premise, where the ensemble cast plays characters trapped in a production environment and being paid "crores of rupees" to perform.



The teaser relies on rapid-fire dialogue and situational humour. In one standout moment, Akshay Kumar's character attempts to exit the chaotic production, but then returns remarking that "money always comes in between".



The action quickly escalates into exaggerated gunfire and explosive comedic sequences. The teaser concludes with a stylised tagline reinforcing its chaotic tone, "Fake Film. Real Jungle. Real Danger. Real Idiots!"

Also Read: Welcome To The Jungle new poster: Akshay Kumar walks into the jungle flaunting his swag on a red carpet!

About Welcome To The Jungle

'Welcome' is one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy franchises. The first film, directed by Anees Bazmee, released in 2007 and became a cult favourite among audiences. Its sequel, 'Welcome Back', hit theatres in 2015. The third installment, 'Welcome To The Jungle', is being directed by Ahmed Khan.



The upcoming film is slated to release in cinemas on June 26, 2026. With a massive ensemble cast and Akshay Kumar returning to a genre closely associated with his comic legacy, the film is expected to be one of the major commercial entertainers of the year.



The ensemble cast includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani.



The original 'Welcome', released in 2007, starred Feroz Khan, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal. The film went on to become a cult comedy over the years.



Its sequel, 'Welcome Back', released in 2015, featured John Abraham and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, replacing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif from the first film. Both the earlier films were directed by Anees Bazmee.