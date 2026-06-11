Welcome To The Jungle trailer: Akshay Kumar packs a comic punch in 4 min 10 second sneak-peek video

New Delhi: Ending days of wait, Khiladi Akshay Kumar's upcoming comic caper Welcome To The Jungle trailer has been unveiled. From the sneak-peek video, viewers can get a perfect laughter dose with Akki leading the pack of stars.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar to play Bhojpuri actor in Welcome to Jungle: What we know so far

Welcome To The Jungle trailer

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Welcome To The Jungle trailer runs over 4 minutes 10 seconds, presenting the fun and frolic exchange between the lead cast. The trailer begins with the team searching for a once-famous actor, played by Akshay Kumar, whose career has seen a decline after a series of flops. As they set out on their mission, the film gradually introduces its massive ensemble cast through catchy song sequences. Without revealing too much about the story, the trailer focuses on moments and there are plenty of them to keep you hooked.

From Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's easy banter to bizarre situations involving the film's many characters, the trailer leans heavily into comedy. A scene featuring Raveena Tandon and Aftab Shivdasani, a string of visual gags and comic moments involving Kiku Sharda and others suggest that the film is more interested in generating laughs than explaining its plot.

Meet Welcome To The Jungle cast

For fans of the franchise, the biggest draw may simply be seeing so many familiar faces share screen space again. The trailer banks heavily on ensemble chemistry, quick-fire humour and nostalgia, while promising a bigger canvas than anything the series has attempted before.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Akshara Singh add Bhojpuri tadka in 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' song from Welcome To The Jungle is a must-watch!

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film brings together a formidable ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.