New Delhi: Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has been creating buzz on social media amid reports that the shoot of the multi-starrer comedy was halted due to financial issues. Earlier, it was claimed that non-payment of dues to actors had led to a production standstill. The film shoot was halted last month. Now, a fresh updates have emerged regarding the shoot of the film, which marks the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise.

Why Akshay Kumar's Film Shoot Is Halted?

Akshay kumar-led The Welcome to the Jungle film shoot has been halted due to different reasons. A source close to the film confirmed to Indian Express SCREEN that the shoot of the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise, has been halted due to a location change.yes you read it right, squashing the rumours about unexpected financial hurdles. The film supposed to have its next schedule in Kashmir. A source close to the film’s production has now shared, '70% of the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle is already done. The remaining 30% was to be scheduled in Kashmir, but because of the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the plan got pushed.'

Welcome to the Jungle Shoot Updates

In an fresh updates, Sharing the insights about the shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer the source further added, 'The entire schedule was locked, which included helicopters, over 250 horses with horsemen, and 1200 junior artists. But, everything is on track, all 34 actors are excited and set to commence the last marathon schedule. This schedule will begin post-rains at a different location.'

About Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of 34 actors led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani, Lara Dutta and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film is being produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The film was officially announced in 2023. Welcome to the Jungle was scheduled to be released on Christmas 2025, but Later the release got postponed.