/Welcome To The Jungle X review: Akshay Kumar & 30+ actors in biggest multi-starrer comedy is worth a watch? Check early reactions

New Delhi: Bollywood's Khiladi aka Akshay Kumar is back with his signature style comedy - Welcome To The Jungle, opening in cinemas today. The film is perhaps the biggest multi-starrer bringing together a massive ensemble star cast. Directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, it is written by Neeraj Vora. Let's check out early reviews of Welcome To The Jungle on social media.
Many fans thronged cinemas first day first show to watch Welcome To The Jungle. Whether it's a laugh riot or not - only time will tell - as of now let's take a look at the early reactions. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X and wrote: #OneWordReview... #WelcomeToTheJungle: ENTERTAINING. Rating: ½ Get ready for a 1980s-style masala entertainer... The focus is on fun, laughter, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment – not logic or reasoning... Several jokes land effectively, though the post-interval portions feel stretched. #WTTJReview
#OneWordReview...#WelcomeToTheJungle: ENTERTAINING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 25, 2026
Rating: ½
Get ready for a 1980s-style masala entertainer... The focus is on fun, laughter, nostalgia, and larger-than-life entertainment – not logic or reasoning... Several jokes land effectively, though the post-interval… pic.twitter.com/ImE9Dccrnp
#WelcomeToTheJungle - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav together... that's a comedy guarantee!— Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) June 25, 2026
We've seen Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav together in many iconic comedy films over the years, and every single time their chemistry is pure entertainment. Add Akshay… pic.twitter.com/B1iQL721Kw
Even after more than two decades, they’re still slaying together - one of the hottest pairs for a reason #OMereBalam || #WelcomeToTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ATGNh9q2m2— Shivam Jha (@Shivam_Akkian) June 25, 2026
When the makers dropped Welcome To The Jungle trailer a few days back, fans shared their excitement on social media. The trailer runs over 4 minutes 10 seconds, presenting the fun and frolic exchange between the lead cast.
The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the storyline beginning with the team searching for a once-famous actor, played by Akshay Kumar, whose career has seen a decline after a series of flops. As they set out on their mission, the film gradually introduces its massive ensemble cast through catchy song sequences. Without revealing too much about the story, the trailer focuses on moments and there are plenty of them to keep you hooked.
It is the third instalment in the Welcome film series, succeeding Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). The film stars an ensemble cast of 30+ actors and is headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff among several others.
Welcome To The Jungle has released worldwide today.
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