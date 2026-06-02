What is the Ranga-Billa case? The 1978 horrifying crime that inspired Ali Fazal's Raakh

The trailer of Raakh opens with a chilling question: “Bacche kab se gayab hain? (How long have the children been missing?)” What follows is a haunting glimpse into a city gripped by fear after two children disappear without a trace. Set against the backdrop of late-1970s Delhi, the upcoming series revisits one of India's most horrifying criminal cases and promises a disturbing, emotionally charged investigation that goes far beyond a conventional crime thriller.

Through atmospheric visuals and emotionally charged performances, Raakh explores how a single crime shattered a community's sense of safety and changed countless lives forever. Starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi and Aamir Bashir, the series blends crime procedural elements with a deeply human story of grief, trauma and justice.

What is the Ranga-Billa case? A crime that shook the nation

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the heart of Raakh lies the infamous Ranga-Billa case, officially known as the Geeta and Sanjay Chopra kidnapping and murder case, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On August 26, 1978, siblings Geeta Chopra, 16, and Sanjay Chopra, 14, left their home in Delhi's Dhaula Kuan to participate in a children's programme at All India Radio. They never reached their destination.

The teenagers were abducted by two criminals, Kuljeet Singh alias Ranga and Jasbir Singh alias Billa, who forced them into a stolen Fiat car. Several witnesses reportedly saw the siblings bravely resisting their captors. Geeta allegedly pulled the driver's hair while Sanjay, injured and bleeding, attempted to signal for help. Despite alerts from citizens and details about the vehicle being shared with authorities, delays and jurisdictional confusion hampered the investigation.

The kidnappers initially planned to demand ransom but abandoned the idea after discovering that the children's father was a naval officer. Fearing they would be identified, they brutally assaulted and murdered the siblings. Their bodies were found near Delhi Ridge two days later, sparking nationwide outrage and intense public scrutiny of law enforcement.

Also Read | Raakh trailer: Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre's haunting investigative thriller is here - Watch

About Raakh

At the centre of the story is Sub-Inspector Jayprakash, played by Ali Fazal. As he follows every lead, the case draws him deeper into the minds of the perpetrators, exposing disturbing layers of violence, trauma and moral decay.

Speaking about the project, Fazal said he was immediately drawn to the story's emotional complexity. “When I was first approached for Raakh, I expected it to be a conventional investigative crime thriller, but the moment I read the script, I was drawn in. Anusha, Sandeep and Prosit have woven a story that is layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism,” he said to the same publication.

He added, “Jayprakash is an introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects. Flawed, conflicted, and constantly trying to prove himself within a rapidly changing political and social environment. What makes Raakh truly compelling is that it is a character study as much as it is a police procedural.”

Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir on the series' emotional depth

For Sonali Bendre, who plays Mona Arora, the emotional weight of the story was the primary reason she joined the project. “Raakh came to me at a time when I've become very conscious of the stories I choose to be part of. What drew me to it was how layered and emotionally complex it is. While it unfolds as a thriller, at its heart it is a deeply human story,” she said.

Aamir Bashir, who essays Lt. Col. Ashok Arora, described the series as much more than a crime drama. “Raakh for me is not just an investigative crime drama. It is a multi-layered story that grabs you from the very first frame,” he said.

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, Raakh has been created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. Produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa, the series premieres on Prime Video on June 12.