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NewsEntertainmentMoviesWhat role does Salman Khan play in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji? Fans erupt with cheers in theatres | WATCH
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What role does Salman Khan play in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji? Fans erupt with cheers in theatres | WATCH

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji hit theatres today, i.e. May 01, 2026, competing with Junaid Khan's Ek Din and Devil Wears Parada 2.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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What role does Salman Khan play in Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji? Fans erupt with cheers in theatres | WATCH(Image: Instagram)

Raja Shivaji, one of Riteish Deshmukh’s most anticipated projects, has finally been released in theatres, setting up a high-profile box office clash. The historical drama is competing with Ek Din starring Junaid Khan, Patriot featuring Mammootty, and The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Salman Khan’s Cameo Sparks Frenzy

A major highlight of the film is a surprise cameo by Salman Khan, which has generated massive buzz among audiences. The superstar appears as Jiva Mahala, the loyal bodyguard of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

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Viral clips circulating on X show Salman making a powerful entry in traditional attire, an orange turban and a kurta, armed with a sword. Sporting a moustache and a prominent tilak, he is seen sharing screen space with Deshmukh, who portrays Shivaji Maharaj, while delivering impactful dialogues in Marathi.

Read Here | Raja Shivaji X review: From `power-packed` to `magnificent tribute`, here`s how netizens are reacting to Riteish Deshmukh`s film

Theatre Reactions Go Viral

Videos recorded inside cinema halls capture audiences erupting into cheers the moment Salman Khan appears on screen. In one widely shared clip, the actor is seen holding a sword to an opponent’s neck and delivering the line, “Shivaji nahi, Shivaji Raj mhanaycha,” which triggered loud applause and whistles.

Take a look:

The high-energy sequence, paired with a dramatic background score, has quickly become one of the film’s most talked-about moments online.

Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Casting Story

Speaking about Salman Khan’s unexpected involvement, Riteish Deshmukh shared an anecdote that highlights the camaraderie between the two actors. According to him, the casting wasn’t originally planned.

Deshmukh recalled that during a New Year’s gathering, Salman asked about the film’s shooting schedule and casually inquired about his role. When told that no role had been written for him, Salman reportedly insisted on being part of the project.

Also Read | Why did Riteish Deshmukh slam Bageshwar Baba? What were his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

He added, "When informed that no role had been planned for him, Salman Khan reportedly responded, 'No, no, no, you can't make the film without me, I have to be in it."

He added that Salman’s sense of warmth and belonging led to the creation of a suitable role, ultimately bringing the superstar into the film. The cameo has since become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Raja Shivaji.

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Ahana Tiwari

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