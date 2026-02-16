What’s the real story behind Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Heer Ranjha’ and are reports of Rohit Saraf in ‘Laila Majnu’ a spiritual sequel, true?

New Delhi: Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is returning to the realm of epic romance with a fresh take on one of South Asia’s most tragic love legends, Heer Ranjha.

Bollywood’s New Love Saga

Produced by Ektaa Kapoor and presented by Imtiaz Ali, the film was officially announced on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2026. Touted as a modern cinematic retelling of the classic Punjabi folktale, the project aims to blend timeless romance with contemporary storytelling. While rumours circulated about the male lead, the official cast has yet to be confirmed.

Creative Team and Vision

The film reunites Ali with producer Ektaa Kapoor, following their critically acclaimed collaboration Laila Majnu (2018). Directed by Sajid Ali, who also helmed Laila Majnu, Heer Ranjha promises to bring the emotional depth of the classic tale to today’s audiences. A short concept teaser accompanied the announcement, featuring no cast details but a poetic tone and the tagline, "Some Love stories never die...

From Laila Majnu to Heer Ranjha - The Love Legacy Continues."

Filming is expected to begin once the principal cast is finalised, with lead actors set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The Tragic Tale of Heer and Ranjha

Heer Ranjha is a 15th-century Punjabi folk tragedy centred on Heer, born into a wealthy Sial Jat family in Jhang, and Dheedo Ranjha, the youngest son of the Ranjha clan from Takht Hazara. After Ranjha leaves home due to family disputes, he arrives in Heer’s village and is employed as a cattle herder.

The lovers fall for each other secretly, but their relationship faces opposition from Heer’s parents and jealous uncle Kaido. Heer is forcibly married to another man, Saida Khera, while Ranjha becomes a jogi under Gorakhnath at Tilla Jogian. In the story’s heartbreaking conclusion, Heer is poisoned on the day of her wedding, and Ranjha dies beside her after consuming the remaining poison. Their mausoleum in Jhang remains a symbol of eternal love.

Cinematic Legacy

The folktale has inspired several Bollywood adaptations:

Heer Raanjha (1970), starring Raj Kumar and Priya Rajvansh, is renowned for Kaifi Azmi’s poetic dialogue. Heer Ranjha (1992), featuring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Imtiaz Ali has previously drawn from tragic folklore in Rockstar, widely considered a loose adaptation of the Heer Ranjha narrative.

Cast Speculations

According to Variety India, Rohit Saraf is set to play the male lead, although Hindustan Times reports that casting is not yet finalised. The identity of Heer is being kept secret, with the makers reportedly considering a fresh face to generate anticipation.