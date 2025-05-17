When Is Rajkummar Rao-Starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf Finally Releasing? Check Details Inside

New Delhi: From theatres to OTT and back to theatres again, Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf is already making headlines ahead of its release.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the romantic drama has undergone multiple changes to its release date and platform.

Earlier, Maddock Films had planned to premiere the much-anticipated film on Prime Video on May 16, 2025. However, PVR INOX , the multiplex chain associated with the film filed a Rs 60 crore legal case against the makers, citing a breach of contract.

The Bombay High Court subsequently stalled the film’s OTT release until June 16.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Final Release Date:

According to a joint statement by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films and Kamal Gianchandani, Bhool Chuk Maaf will now hit theatres on May 23, 2025.

In the statement, Dinesh Vijan said, "As our surroundings begin to heal, we're especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We're also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we're proud to collaborate once again with them for our film's release."

Directed by Karan Sharma, this family entertainer stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Seema Pahwa in key roles.