'Where Is Baaghi 4?' Tiger Shroff Apologises For Delay In Trailer Release, Shares Still From The Film

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff has finally addressed the mounting anticipation around his upcoming action film Baaghi 4, taking to Instagram to share a striking new poster and a heartfelt message to fans eagerly awaiting the trailer.

In a powerful image shared on his social media, a close-up of Shroff’s bloodied face teases the intense action that the franchise is known for. The poster also features bold text questioning, "Where is Baaghi 4?" and urges the filmmakers to "Release the trailer on YouTube," reflecting the sentiments of a growing online fan campaign.

Alongside the poster, the actor penned an emotional note to his fanbase, affectionately referred to as his "army." “Dear army, I am so sorry to keep you all waiting,” Shroff wrote. “I’ve been seeing your messages and posts every day and trust me I’m as excited to share this with you at the earliest! I promise you it’s worth the wait! Giving you an official update soon on the first promo. Expect the unexpected.”

While the plot of Baaghi 4 remains tightly under wraps, Shroff confirmed that the film has completed its shooting and is now in post-production. He also expressed gratitude for the fan-made posters and ongoing support, writing, “Love all these posters you guys are making, thank you so much Almost time @nadiadwalagrandson.”

The fourth instalment of the high-octane franchise marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Kannada director A Harsha. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.

The Baaghi franchise launched in 2016 with its first film, starring Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, and has since become a mainstay in Indian action cinema. Baaghi 2 (2018) and Baaghi 3 (2020), both directed by Ahmed Khan, expanded the series' scope and popularity, featuring high-stakes action and a rotating cast of lead actors including Disha Patani, Riteish Deshmukh, and Manoj Bajpayee.

With Baaghi 4 now entering its final production stages, fans can expect more updates and possibly the long-awaited trailer in the coming weeks.