Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988227https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/who-is-gitikka-ganju-dhar-versatile-actress-ready-to-star-alongside-ranveer-singh-in-aditya-dhar-s-highly-anticipated-dhurandhar-2988227.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
GITIKKA GANJU DHAR

Who Is Gitikka Ganju Dhar? Actress To Star Alongside Ranveer Singh In Aditya Dhar’s Highly Anticipated Film Dhurandhar

Gitikka Ganju Dhar is set to deliver a powerful performance in Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and releasing on December 5, 2025.

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Gitikka Ganju Dhar? Actress To Star Alongside Ranveer Singh In Aditya Dhar’s Highly Anticipated Film Dhurandhar(Image: Instagram/YouTube Still)

Mumbai: Actress Gitikka Ganju Dhar, a versatile and skilled actress, is set to deliver a compelling performance in the highly anticipated film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar.

Talking about Dhurandhar, Gitikka said, “Dhurandhar is just that – poised to be a stalwart of a film! In India, this genre has probably not been cinematically presented with such precision, authenticity and panache before. I am happy to be a part of this film.”

She added, “And proud of the result of the work the director and producers, Aditya Dhar &amp; Lokesh Dhar, have put in, and of course, it was a delight to see 'The Chameleon', a master performer, Ranveer in action!!”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Meet 22-Year-Old, Name Linked To Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Buzz; Praised By Aditya Dhar And Surprising Connection To Yami Gautam

 

The actress also said, “Every few years comes a film that changes how the story is told. 'Dhurandhar' is one such feature film. Aditya Dhar, as sharp &amp; clear-headed a director as can be, has excelled in his attempt to make a bold and authentic representation of the truth of this plot."

She added, "Hereon, stories on this matter will need to be told with as much authenticity, backed by research comparable to the prep that has been put into Dhurandhar. Working with Rakesh Bedi Sir, Ranveer, and Sara Arjun was an absolute delight."

Over the years, Gitikka has worked on projects like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' (2022) from Aamir Khan Productions and 'Music Meri Jaan' (2016).

Recently, the actress captivated audiences with her performances in OTT hits like 'Tanaav Season 2”'on SonyLIV and 'Aarya Season 2' on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking about 'Dhurandhar', the movie starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna, is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
New Electricity Amendment Bill Set To Modernise India’s Power Sector
Bengaluru cash van robbery
Bengaluru Cash Van Heist: 3 Held, ₹5.76 Crore Recovered In Major Breakthrough
Bihar Cabinet
Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha's RLM Gets Key Ministry In Cabinet Compared To Chirag
Zohran Mamdani
Trump-Mamdani Meet: Shashi Tharoor Praises Interaction, Says 'This Is How...'
Social media trends
How Social Media Trends Drive Innovation In Food And Beverage?
China
EXPOSED! How China Uses ‘Education’ To Crush Uyghur Identity In Xinjiang
PM Modi at G20 Summit
G20 Summit 2025: PM Modi Proposes Skill Initiative, Counter Drug-Terror Nexus
PM Modi Giorgia Meloni meeting
PM Modi, Meloni Steal Spotlight As India-Italy Friendship Shines At G20 Summit
Bihar election result 2025
Bihar Polls: What Lessons Did RJD vs AIMIM Battle Have For Tejashwi Yadav
Karnataka News
Karnataka Heist: Rs 7.11 Crore Robbery, Cop Among 2 Detained - Check Details